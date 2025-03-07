Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 22 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,844,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $566.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $617.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

