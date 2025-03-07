DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,849,000 after buying an additional 2,195,916 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP grew its position in DHT by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,245,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 902,704 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DHT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,077,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,053,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,658,000 after acquiring an additional 468,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,102,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.39. DHT has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

