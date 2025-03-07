Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $10,799,923.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,585,260.15. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 837,777 shares of company stock valued at $72,867,455 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.