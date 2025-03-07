AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $83,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

AT&T Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $191.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

