Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $114.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.55. 68,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.