NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 98.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NREF opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 280.30, a current ratio of 280.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $280.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Real Estate Finance
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.