Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 5.7% increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Installed Building Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Shares of IBP opened at $171.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.05. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on IBP
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Investments to Consider as China’s Market Heats Up
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.