Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) were down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amplifon to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

