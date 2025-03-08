Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 693,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 680,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $227.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.66.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.1% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 250,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

