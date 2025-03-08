Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 512 ($6.62) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.62). Approximately 582,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 497,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.56).

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £891.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 511.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 509.03.

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Scottish American Investment had a net margin of 115.71% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,787.05). Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types.

