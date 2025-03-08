Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62. 3,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 4,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

