Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 758,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,974% from the average daily volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Orla Mining Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

