Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 962.03 ($12.43) and traded as low as GBX 826 ($10.67). Future shares last traded at GBX 843 ($10.89), with a volume of 282,622 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £918.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 930.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 959.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 124.60 ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Future plc will post 116.6270784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Future’s payout ratio is 3.84%.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

