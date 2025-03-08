Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 5.55 ($0.07). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06), with a volume of 624,458 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.82.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.