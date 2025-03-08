Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.82 and traded as low as $214.38. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $215.42, with a volume of 8,212,954 shares traded.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.81.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.