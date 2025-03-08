Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares changing hands.

Renegade Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Renegade Gold Company Profile

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

