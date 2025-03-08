Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.52 and traded as low as C$13.26. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 664,835 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on SES. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

