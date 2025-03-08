Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/19/2024.

NVDA stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 340,933,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

