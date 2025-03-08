Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) were down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 260,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 56,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Stock Up 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

