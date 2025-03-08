KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. stock on February 26th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/24/2025.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,870,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

