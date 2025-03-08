Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.99 and traded as high as $266.50. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $261.00, with a volume of 911 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.47.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.