Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG)'s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 133,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 134,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trifecta Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

