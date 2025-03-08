Blankinship & Foster LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $271.55 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.39.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

