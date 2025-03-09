10,070 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 207,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,444,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.