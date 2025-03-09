Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Stock Price Up 14.2% – Time to Buy?

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Gruma Trading Up 14.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74.

Gruma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

