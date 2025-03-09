1,467 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $886,299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $283.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

