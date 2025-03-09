3,346 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 18.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $331,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $125.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

