BTC Digital (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.46. 652,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,821% from the average session volume of 33,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
BTC Digital Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.
BTC Digital Company Profile
BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.
