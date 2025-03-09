Insight Acquisition (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Insight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INAQU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.13. 20,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 762% from the average session volume of 2,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Insight Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.
Insight Acquisition Company Profile
Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.
