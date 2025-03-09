VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 59,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 60,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

VirTra Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in VirTra by 31.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 39,097 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in VirTra by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

