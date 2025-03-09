Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.81 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average is $113.87. The company has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.