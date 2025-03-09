Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 30,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 48,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Boralex Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

