SLT Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for about 9.7% of SLT Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBTC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

