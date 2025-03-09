Saybrook Capital NC Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up about 1.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nestlé by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Nestlé by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $110.46.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

