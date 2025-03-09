Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $388.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.23. The firm has a market cap of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.