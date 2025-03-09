Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 441,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 85,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,086,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 6.4 %

VFMO opened at $153.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $954.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $134.72 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.30.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4434 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.