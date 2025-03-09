Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

