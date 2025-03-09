Analysts Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price at $5.35

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $160,055.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,157.16. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in FIGS by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,846 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in FIGS by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth $12,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FIGS by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FIGS by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.83 on Friday. FIGS has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $819.33 million, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

