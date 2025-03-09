Frontier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMIT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000.

NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

