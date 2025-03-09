Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 43.30 ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vesuvius had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Vesuvius Trading Down 2.9 %

LON VSVS opened at GBX 404 ($5.22) on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 349 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 509 ($6.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 409.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 530 ($6.85) to GBX 580 ($7.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vesuvius Company Profile

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

