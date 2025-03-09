Argentarii LLC Invests $1.89 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Argentarii LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,838,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $493.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $451.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.