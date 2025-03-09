Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.54 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.