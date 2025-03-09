Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

