Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,962 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swmg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $67.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

