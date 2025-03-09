Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $214.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.28. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

