Argentarii LLC Invests $374,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 483,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $36,047,351.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,933.04. This represents a 73.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,435,838 shares of company stock worth $107,260,889. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $85.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

