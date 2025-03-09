5,096 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,164,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,011,000 after acquiring an additional 146,757 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,871,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,850,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 8,685.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after acquiring an additional 436,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3,713.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 417,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 406,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JBBB stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

