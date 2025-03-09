VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF (OTCMKTS:CMCI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and traded as low as $25.03. VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands.

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Get VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF

China Modern Agricultural Information, Inc engages in the production and distribution of fresh milk. It operates through the following businesses: Fresh Milk Sales, Processing and Sales of Green Organic Fertilizer, and Assisting Local Farmers with their Fresh Milk Sales. The company was founded on December 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Harbin, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CMCI Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.