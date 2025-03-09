Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and traded as low as $8.29. Surna shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 21,454 shares changing hands.

Surna Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50.

Surna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.