Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,997 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $37,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

